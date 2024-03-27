Baseball is back, and the Philadelphia Phillies enter the 2024 MLB season as one of the sport's top title contenders. The Phillies have reached the NLCS in both of the past two seasons, winning the NL pennant in 2022. But Bryce Harper is still trying to bring a World Series title to Philly for the first time since 2008. The Phillies return much of the same group from last season as Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, JT Realmuto, Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm join Harper in what should be one of baseball's most powerful lineups. And the Phillies' rotation is again anchored by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

The Phillies open their 2024 season on March 29 against Atlanta after their March 28 date with the Braves was postponed by rain.

Fans can watch and stream Phillies games all season long on Fubo (try for free). NBC Sports Philadelphia, which carries most regular-season Phillies games, is available through Fubo.

2024 Phillies streaming info

TV channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)

Phillies games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Phillies March/April schedule