Baseball is back, and the Philadelphia Phillies enter the 2024 MLB season as one of the sport's top title contenders. The Phillies have reached the NLCS in both of the past two seasons, winning the NL pennant in 2022. But Bryce Harper is still trying to bring a World Series title to Philly for the first time since 2008. The Phillies return much of the same group from last season as Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, JT Realmuto, Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm join Harper in what should be one of baseball's most powerful lineups. And the Phillies' rotation is again anchored by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

The Phillies open their 2024 season on March 29 against Atlanta after their March 28 date with the Braves was postponed by rain.

Phillies games are broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

2024 Phillies streaming info

TV channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Live streamFubo (for regional viewers)
Phillies games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Phillies March/April schedule

DATEOPPTIMEVENUE
Mar 29, 2024vsAtlanta3:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Mar 30, 2024vsAtlanta4:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Mar 31, 2024vsAtlanta1:35 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 1, 2024vsCincinnati6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 2, 2024vsCincinnati6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 3, 2024vsCincinnati1:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 5, 2024@Washington6:45 pmNationals Park
Apr 6, 2024@Washington4:05 pmNationals Park
Apr 7, 2024@Washington1:35 pmNationals Park
Apr 8, 2024@St. Louis7:45 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 9, 2024@St. Louis7:45 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 10, 2024@St. Louis1:15 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 11, 2024vsPittsburgh6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 12, 2024vsPittsburgh6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 13, 2024vsPittsburgh4:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 14, 2024vsPittsburgh1:35 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 15, 2024vsColorado6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 16, 2024vsColorado6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 17, 2024vsColorado6:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 19, 2024vsChi. White Sox6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 20, 2024vsChi. White Sox6:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 21, 2024vsChi. White Sox1:35 pmCitizens Bank Park
Apr 22, 2024@Cincinnati6:40 pmGreat American Ball Park
Apr 23, 2024@Cincinnati6:40 pmGreat American Ball Park
Apr 24, 2024@Cincinnati6:40 pmGreat American Ball Park
Apr 25, 2024@Cincinnati1:10 pmGreat American Ball Park
Apr 26, 2024@San Diego9:40 pmPetco Park
Apr 27, 2024@San Diego8:40 pmPetco Park
Apr 28, 2024@San Diego4:10 pmPetco Park
Apr 29, 2024@L.A. Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Apr 30, 2024@L.A. Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim