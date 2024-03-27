Baseball is back, and the Philadelphia Phillies enter the 2024 MLB season as one of the sport's top title contenders. The Phillies have reached the NLCS in both of the past two seasons, winning the NL pennant in 2022. But Bryce Harper is still trying to bring a World Series title to Philly for the first time since 2008. The Phillies return much of the same group from last season as Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, JT Realmuto, Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm join Harper in what should be one of baseball's most powerful lineups. And the Phillies' rotation is again anchored by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.
The Phillies open their 2024 season on March 29 against Atlanta after their March 28 date with the Braves was postponed by rain.
Fans can watch and stream Phillies games all season long on Fubo (try for free). NBC Sports Philadelphia, which carries most regular-season Phillies games, is available through Fubo.
2024 Phillies streaming info
TV channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)
Phillies games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo
2024 Phillies March/April schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME
|VENUE
|Mar 29, 2024
|vsAtlanta
|3:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Mar 30, 2024
|vsAtlanta
|4:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Mar 31, 2024
|vsAtlanta
|1:35 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 1, 2024
|vsCincinnati
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 2, 2024
|vsCincinnati
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 3, 2024
|vsCincinnati
|1:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 5, 2024
|@Washington
|6:45 pm
|Nationals Park
|Apr 6, 2024
|@Washington
|4:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|Apr 7, 2024
|@Washington
|1:35 pm
|Nationals Park
|Apr 8, 2024
|@St. Louis
|7:45 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 9, 2024
|@St. Louis
|7:45 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 10, 2024
|@St. Louis
|1:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 11, 2024
|vsPittsburgh
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 12, 2024
|vsPittsburgh
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 13, 2024
|vsPittsburgh
|4:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 14, 2024
|vsPittsburgh
|1:35 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 15, 2024
|vsColorado
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 16, 2024
|vsColorado
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 17, 2024
|vsColorado
|6:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 19, 2024
|vsChi. White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 20, 2024
|vsChi. White Sox
|6:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 21, 2024
|vsChi. White Sox
|1:35 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Apr 22, 2024
|@Cincinnati
|6:40 pm
|Great American Ball Park
|Apr 23, 2024
|@Cincinnati
|6:40 pm
|Great American Ball Park
|Apr 24, 2024
|@Cincinnati
|6:40 pm
|Great American Ball Park
|Apr 25, 2024
|@Cincinnati
|1:10 pm
|Great American Ball Park
|Apr 26, 2024
|@San Diego
|9:40 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 27, 2024
|@San Diego
|8:40 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 28, 2024
|@San Diego
|4:10 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 29, 2024
|@L.A. Angels
|9:38 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Apr 30, 2024
|@L.A. Angels
|9:38 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim