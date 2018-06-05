How to watch Phillies vs. Cubs on Tuesday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Two teams just behind in their divisions are kicking off a big series
We're at a point in the season where games start to have just a little more weight, especially for teams in close divisional races. Early on, the Braves looked like one of the hottest teams in baseball, but the emergence of the Nationals has the Phillies as the forgotten team in the NL East. They're looking to get back on the radar with a series win against the Cubs, who are closing ground on the Brewers.
Zach Eflin will be on the mound for the Phillies against a Cubs' lineup that has awakened of late. Kris Bryant, Addison Russell and Javier Baez are looking more like the teeth of the order that they should be, and they'll look to emulate that success against Eflin, who hasn't made it past five innings since his second start of the season in May. Eflin will try to curb those struggles, but it's a tough batting order to do so against.
Kyle Hendricks is pitching for the Cubs, and he's been... average to this point in the season. 3-3 with an ERA of 3.19, Hendricks hasn't been bad by any stretch of the imagination, but his run support has been lacking at times. In his last outing, the Cubs lost 2-1 to the Pirates, despite a strong outing from both Hendricks and the Chicago bullpen. Obudel Herrera remains the name to watch in the Phillies' order.
Here's how you can watch the Phillies and Cubs on Tuesdaynight:
- Date: Tuesday, June 5
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Starting Pitchers: PHI -- Zach Eflin (1-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. CHC -- Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.19 ERA)
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia, FOX (WRSP-Champagne / Springfield, IL)
- Local Stream: Phillies fans in the Philadelphia market and Cubs fans in the Chicago market can watch on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
