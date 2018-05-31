How to watch Red Sox vs. Astros on Thursday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
AL division leaders square off again on Thursday
The Red Sox and Astros are leading the AL East and the AL West, respectively, but they both have teams breathing down their necks. The Red Sox are dealing with the always-threatening Yankees, whereas the Astros must overcome the red-hot Mariners and the Angels. The Sox are coming off of a sweep of the Blue Jays, while the Astros try to recover from losing a series to the Yankees.
The Red Sox have Drew Pomeranz on the mound, who sports a 1-2 record so far this year. Jose Altuve has been excellent for the Astros this year, but the rest of the order has been prone to slumps. The Astros are also dealing a few injuries. Pomeranz will try to exploit gaps in the Astros' order, while letting his excellent offense do some of the work.
For the Astors, Lance McCullers Jr. is taking the mound. 6-3 with an ERA of just under 4.00, McCullers will face a Red Sox order that's expected to have Mookie Betts up and running. Mitch Moreland is trying to continue an excellent season, as is J.D. Martinez. It's a deep Red Sox order, but when he's on McCullers Jr. has the capability to be a shutdown pitcher.
Here's how you can watch the Red Sox and Astros on Thursday night:
- Date: Thursday, May 31
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Starting Pitchers: BOS -- Drew Pomeranz (1-2, 6.75 ERA) vs. HOU -- Lance McCullers Jr. (6-3, 3.98 ERA)
- TV Channel: NESN
- Local Stream: Red Sox fans in the Boston market can watch on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
