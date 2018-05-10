How to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees on Thursday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Yankees might never lose a game again. Heading into the eighth inning down by a run on Wednesday, the Yankees put two on to force Alex Cora to go to closer Craig Kimbrel for a five-out save. Then the Yankees put up a four-run inning to get a 9-6 win and take an outright lead in the AL East. The Red Sox will play the Yankees once again on Thursday, looking to avoid a sweep and draw even in the the standings again.

They have the unenviable task of going up against C.C. Sabathia for the Yankees, who has been very good so far this season, posting an ERA of under 1.50 so far this year. Obviously, the Red Sox lineup can still hit -- they put up six against the Yankees last night, who simply outscored them in response -- but against this team you just need to do more. The Red Sox may have tapered from their 17-2 start, but they'll definitely be knocking on the door against the Yankees at the end of the year. This win could go a long way towards the season series as well.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, are fielding Eduardo Rodriguez, who hasn't had an incredible season but still finds himself 3-0. The Yankees will be looking to tag Rodriguez often. The Red Sox are hoping that the Yankees' lineup will be the one that put up just three runs to start this series, and not the one that scored more than that in a pivotal inning on Wednesday. Rodriguez is facing the deepest batting order in baseball, so while he'll need help, it's ultimately up to him to try to limit the damage.

Here's how you can watch the Red Sox and Yankees on Thursday night: