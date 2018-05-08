How to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees on Tuesday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

With the Yankees and Red Sox now at Nos. 1 and 2 in our power rankings, it's time to add another chapter to this storied rivalry, as the two powerhouses of the AL East will be facing off. The Yankees are in the middle of an absolute tear, going 9-1 in their last 10 games, and the Red Sox will try to slow down the team that is just one game back of them in the standings after a red-hot start.

Drew Pomeranz will be tasked with that assignment, and he'll have his work cut out for him. The Yankees' lineup has been beating the brakes off the ball, and they've won six straight against the Astros and the Indians. This is the last team that anyone wants to face right now, as the Yankees have found a serious groove this season and they're making manager Aaron Boone's job as easy as it should be right now.

For the Yankees, Luis Severino will be looking to stop Mookie Betts and the Red Sox' hot order -- that is, if Betts is ready to be in the lineup. Betts left Sunday's game in Texas with a right shoulder contusion and is considered day to day. Mitch Moreland has started his season out at a career-year pace at 32 years old, and J.D. Martinez is batting .349 so far this season, living up to his big contract so far in Year 1. These are two of the best batting orders in baseball, full stop. And this rivalry will only intensify as the season goes on.

Here's how you can watch the Red Sox and Yankees on Tuesday night: