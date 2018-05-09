How to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees on Wednesday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Yankees continued their ridiculous stretch on Tuesday night, pulling out a 3-2 win against the Red Sox. They were lifted by a two-home run night from Giancarlo Stanton, in a game where Sox starter Drew Pomeranz fared quite well despite a slow start to his season. Pomeranz and Luis Severino both ended up with no-decisions, and Heath Hembree took the loss.

On Wednesday, we have the second of a three-game set. The Red Sox will have Rick Porcello on the mound, who looks much more like 2016 Porcello than 2017 to this point in the season. Porcello is 5-0 with an ERA of 2.14 on the year. He'll need to deal with a Yankees lineup that features the sharpest teeth in baseball, but he definitely has the stuff for it. The Yankees will be hungry after a relatively slow night on Tuesday, especially after tying the Red Sox in the division with a win.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will have Masahiro Tanaka on the rubber trying to give the Yankees a lead in the division. Tanaka is 4-2 with a 4.39 ERA this season, but he has won his last three starts. The Red Sox' order is nearly as dangerous as the Yankees'. Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts have been fantastic for Boston so far this year, as has Mitch Moreland. The Red Sox have a team that can run with the Yankees right now, and we've seen that early in this series.

Here's how you can watch the Red Sox and Yankees on Wednesday night: