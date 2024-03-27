cardinals-logo-getty.png
Getty Images

The 2024 MLB season has arrived, and the St. Louis Cardinals are trying to get back to the top of the NL Central. The Cardinals missed the playoffs in 2023, but they added Sonny Gray to their rotation in 2024 and are hoping for strong years from veterans Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.

The Cardinals open their season on March 28 in Los Angeles agains the Dodgers and they'll host the Marlins for their home opener on April 4.

Fans can watch and stream Cardinals games all season long on Fubo (try for free). Bally Sports Midwest, which carries most regular-season Cardinals games, is available through Fubo.

2024 Cardinals streaming info

TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest
Live streamFubo (for regional viewers)
Cardinals games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Cardinals March/April schedule

DATEOPPTIMEVENUE
Mar 28, 2024@L.A. Dodgers4:10 pmDodger Stadium
Mar 29, 2024@L.A. Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Mar 30, 2024@L.A. Dodgers9:10 pmDodger Stadium
Mar 31, 2024@L.A. Dodgers7:10 pmDodger Stadium
Apr 1, 2024@San Diego9:40 pmPetco Park
Apr 2, 2024@San Diego9:40 pmPetco Park
Apr 3, 2024@San Diego4:10 pmPetco Park
Apr 4, 2024vsMiami4:15 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 6, 2024vsMiami2:15 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 7, 2024vsMiami2:15 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 8, 2024vsPhiladelphia7:45 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 9, 2024vsPhiladelphia7:45 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 10, 2024vsPhiladelphia1:15 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 12, 2024@Arizona9:40 pmChase Field
Apr 13, 2024@Arizona8:10 pmChase Field
Apr 14, 2024@Arizona4:10 pmChase Field
Apr 15, 2024@Oakland9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Apr 16, 2024@Oakland9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Apr 17, 2024@Oakland3:37 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Apr 19, 2024vsMilwaukee8:15 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 20, 2024vsMilwaukee2:15 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 21, 2024vsMilwaukee2:15 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 22, 2024vsArizona7:45 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 23, 2024vsArizona7:45 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 24, 2024vsArizona1:15 pmBusch Stadium
Apr 26, 2024@N.Y. Mets7:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 27, 2024@N.Y. Mets4:05 pmCiti Field
Apr 28, 2024@N.Y. Mets1:40 pmCiti Field
Apr 29, 2024@Detroit6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 30, 2024@Detroit6:40 pmComerica Park