The 2024 MLB season has arrived, and the St. Louis Cardinals are trying to get back to the top of the NL Central. The Cardinals missed the playoffs in 2023, but they added Sonny Gray to their rotation in 2024 and are hoping for strong years from veterans Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.
The Cardinals open their season on March 28 in Los Angeles agains the Dodgers and they'll host the Marlins for their home opener on April 4.
Fans can watch and stream Cardinals games all season long on Fubo (try for free). Bally Sports Midwest, which carries most regular-season Cardinals games, is available through Fubo.
2024 Cardinals streaming info
TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest
Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)
Cardinals games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo
2024 Cardinals March/April schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME
|VENUE
|Mar 28, 2024
|@L.A. Dodgers
|4:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Mar 29, 2024
|@L.A. Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Mar 30, 2024
|@L.A. Dodgers
|9:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Mar 31, 2024
|@L.A. Dodgers
|7:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Apr 1, 2024
|@San Diego
|9:40 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 2, 2024
|@San Diego
|9:40 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 3, 2024
|@San Diego
|4:10 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 4, 2024
|vsMiami
|4:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 6, 2024
|vsMiami
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 7, 2024
|vsMiami
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 8, 2024
|vsPhiladelphia
|7:45 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 9, 2024
|vsPhiladelphia
|7:45 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 10, 2024
|vsPhiladelphia
|1:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 12, 2024
|@Arizona
|9:40 pm
|Chase Field
|Apr 13, 2024
|@Arizona
|8:10 pm
|Chase Field
|Apr 14, 2024
|@Arizona
|4:10 pm
|Chase Field
|Apr 15, 2024
|@Oakland
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Apr 16, 2024
|@Oakland
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Apr 17, 2024
|@Oakland
|3:37 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Apr 19, 2024
|vsMilwaukee
|8:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 20, 2024
|vsMilwaukee
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 21, 2024
|vsMilwaukee
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 22, 2024
|vsArizona
|7:45 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 23, 2024
|vsArizona
|7:45 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 24, 2024
|vsArizona
|1:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|Apr 26, 2024
|@N.Y. Mets
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 27, 2024
|@N.Y. Mets
|4:05 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 28, 2024
|@N.Y. Mets
|1:40 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 29, 2024
|@Detroit
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 30, 2024
|@Detroit
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park