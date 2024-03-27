The 2024 MLB season has arrived, and the St. Louis Cardinals are trying to get back to the top of the NL Central. The Cardinals missed the playoffs in 2023, but they added Sonny Gray to their rotation in 2024 and are hoping for strong years from veterans Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.

The Cardinals open their season on March 28 in Los Angeles agains the Dodgers and they'll host the Marlins for their home opener on April 4.

Fans can watch and stream Cardinals games all season long on Fubo (try for free). Bally Sports Midwest, which carries most regular-season Cardinals games, is available through Fubo.

2024 Cardinals streaming info

TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)

Cardinals games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Cardinals March/April schedule