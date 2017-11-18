How to watch the 2017 Arizona Fall League Championship Game
There are several Braves prospects that are going to be in action in today’s AFL championship game, here is how to watch it.
This year’s Arizona Fall League will culminate in a championship game where the Peoria Javelinas will face the Mesa Solar Sox. While in many cases, the AFL championship is almost a footnote, but this year it will contain several of the Braves’ top prospects including Ronald Acuna, Austin Riley, Alex Jackson, and several others could make appearances (it is still unknown what Braves pitchers could be used in the game but as of now, Max Fried is not starting the game).
This will be our last opportunity before next season to see some of our favorite prospects in action, so here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game. Consider this post a game thread for the game as well, so feel free to follow along in the comments section as the game goes on.
Arizona Fall League Championship Game
Date and Time: 3 PM Eastern Standard Time
TV: MLB Network
Live Stream: MLB.com and MLBPipeline.com (direct link to stream is here)
Enjoy the game everyone...it is the last game action we get until the spring and then we get to experience whatever MLB has in store for the Braves in addition to the usual hot stove/trade rumors that accompany every off season.
