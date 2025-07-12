The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft is set to begin Sunday, July 13, and run through Monday, July 14, with all 20 rounds' worth of selections happening over the course of the two days. The event will be broadcast live from the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta, near Truist Park, home of the Braves. The first overall pick will be made at 6 p.m. ET.

The first three rounds happen Sunday night with rounds 4-20 taking place Monday beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. CBS Sports will be updating every pick and grading the first round. Who are we looking at? There's no clear frontrunner, but LSU left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson has had plenty of buzz in the weeks leading up to the draft. There are also southpaws Liam Doyle (Tennessee) and Jamie Arnold (Florida State) and high school shortstops Ethan Holliday (son of Matt, brother of Jackson) and Eli Willits (son of Reggie). Could a dark horse like Seth Hernandez, a high school pitcher out of California, shock everyone? Wilder things have happened.

The Washington Nationals have the first pick and notably fired club president Mike Rizzo just a week before the draft. The Angels follow with the Mariners picking third. The Yankees, Dodgers and Mets don't have a first-round pick this year due to exceeding their CBT threshold in 2024.

2025 MLB Draft

Location: Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta

Date: July 13 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, MLB Network and fubo (Try for free)

Live stream: MLB.com

MLB Draft order, first round