How to watch Yankees vs. Indians Thursday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
It's a battle of aces on Thursday night in Cleveland
With the Yankees faltering a bit behind the Red Sox in the AL East and the Indians hitting their stride to pull 8 1/2 games ahead of the Twins in the Central, this four-game series has implications for both of these teams. The Indians may not be at their best this year, but a weakened Central has them primed to make a run. The Yankees, meanwhile, are wading through a loaded AL East.
Luis Severino takes the mound for the Yankees to open their four-game series. Severino is the inarguable ace of this team and a potential Cy Young candidate as we near the All-Star Break, as he's posted a 14-2 record with an ERA of just 2.12. He's dealing with an Indians batting order led by Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley. Severino has been dealing all season, and he'll try to keep pace with some of the hottest teams in baseball, including the arch-rival Red Sox.
The Indians, meanwhile, will have Corey Kluber dealing for them. Kluber is 12-4 so far this year with an ERA of just 2.49, but his task is even more daunting than Severino's. The Yankees have a lineup that is just brimming with depth, with anchors Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge right in the middle of it. This series could be huge for the Indians, as they already have a tight grip on the AL Central. However, they want a stranglehold.
Here's how you can watch the Yankees and Indians on Thursday night:
- Date: Thursday, July 12
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Starting pitchers: Yankees' Luis Severino (14-2, 2.12 ERA) vs. Indians' Corey Kluber (12-4, 2.49 ERA)
- TV channel: YES, STOh
- Local stream: Fans in the New York and Cleveland markets can watch on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out-of-market stream: MLB.tv
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Network to air 1988 Dodgers special
MLB Network's newest special, on the 1988 Dodgers, is outstanding
-
2018 MLB All-Star rosters
Here are your 2018 American League and National League All-Stars
-
Home Run Derby odds: Harper the favorite
Let's check out the Home Run Derby odds and pick a few good bets
-
MLB Thursday: Big matchup in Cleveland
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action
-
Biscuits offend Twitter with promotion
Promoting this by raven might have been a better option to hit the target market of this o...
-
Zack Greinke added to NL All-Star team
Greinke takes the roster spot of Jon Lester, who is ineligible to pitch due to starting on...