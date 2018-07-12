How to watch Yankees vs. Indians Thursday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

With the Yankees faltering a bit behind the Red Sox in the AL East and the Indians hitting their stride to pull 8 1/2 games ahead of the Twins in the Central, this four-game series has implications for both of these teams. The Indians may not be at their best this year, but a weakened Central has them primed to make a run. The Yankees, meanwhile, are wading through a loaded AL East.

Luis Severino takes the mound for the Yankees to open their four-game series. Severino is the inarguable ace of this team and a potential Cy Young candidate as we near the All-Star Break, as he's posted a 14-2 record with an ERA of just 2.12. He's dealing with an Indians batting order led by Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley. Severino has been dealing all season, and he'll try to keep pace with some of the hottest teams in baseball, including the arch-rival Red Sox.

The Indians, meanwhile, will have Corey Kluber dealing for them. Kluber is 12-4 so far this year with an ERA of just 2.49, but his task is even more daunting than Severino's. The Yankees have a lineup that is just brimming with depth, with anchors Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge right in the middle of it. This series could be huge for the Indians, as they already have a tight grip on the AL Central. However, they want a stranglehold.

Here's how you can watch the Yankees and Indians on Thursday night: