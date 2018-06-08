How to watch Yankees vs. Mets Friday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
A weekend Subway Series kicks off on Friday
The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are prepping for another iteration of the Subway Series over the weekend, and it begins with a Friday night match-up. The Yankees, who find themselves slightly ahead of the Red Sox, are going up against the slumping Mets.
For the Yanks, Masahiro Tanaka will be on the mound. Tanaka is 3-0 in his last three starts after a fairly pedestrian start to the season. He'll try to keep that ball rolling against a Mets order that's struggled this season. Asdrubal Cabrera is the biggest threat in the Mets order, but a recent slump has weakened the Mets' lineup.
On the Mets' side, Jacob deGrom will be on the mound. DeGrom has been a rare bright spot for the Mets this season, with a 4-0 record and an ERA a hair under 1.50. He's going up against one of the best orders in baseball, so he'll need his best stuff on Friday to give the Mets a chance.
Here's how you can watch the Yankees and Mets on Friday night:
- Date: Friday, June 8
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Starting Pitchers: NYY -- Masahiro Tanaka (7-2, 4.79 ERA) vs. NYM -- Jacob deGrom (4-0, 1.49 ERA)
- TV Channel: YES Network, SportsNet NY
- Local Stream: Yankees and Mets fans in the New York market can watch on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
