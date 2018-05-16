How to watch Yankees vs. Nationals: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds for Wednesday
The Yankees have found themselves a full game ahead of the Red Sox
You have to go back to the middle of April to find the last time the Yankees even split a series, when they went 1-1 with the enigmatic Marlins. After taking two of three from the Athletics, the Yankees are on the road again to Washington D.C. to play against the Washington Nationals, as they try to uphold their No. 1 spot in the AL East. The Nats, meanwhile, are battling a lackluster start, but they still find themselves only 1 1/2 games back in the surprising NL East.
For the Yankees, it's still all about the bats. They haven't been held to fewer than four runs in a week, and they're still raking. However, they find themselves up against one of the best pitchers in baseball, as Max Scherzer takes the mound. He's putting a 7-1 record and a 1.69 ERA on the line. In short, he's still absolutely dealing. He's accounted for over a quarter of the Nationals' wins to this point in the season, and he faces among the toughest challenges he'll face all season in a Yankees lineup that features a teeth of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Didi Gregorious, in whatever order Aaron Boone feels like that day.
Meanwhile, the Nationals are hoping Bryce Harper can take steps to right his lackluster batting average against southpaw C.C. Sabathia. Sabathia -- 2-0 with a 2.23 ERA on a team that refuses to give him decisions -- has to worry about Harper's power. The Nationals are struggling hitting the ball this year -- hence their relatively poor record -- but they'll need to put up some runs this series to compete with the Yankees, no matter who is on the mound for Washington. Bonus: We get to watch Sabathia bat, which is always an experience.
Here's how you can watch the Yankees and Nationals on Wednesday night:
- Date: Wednesday, May 16
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Nationals Ballpark -- Washington, D.C.
- Starting Pitchers: NYY -- C.C. Sabathia (2-0, 2.23 ERA) vs. WAS -- Max Scherzer (7-1, 1.69 ERA)
- TV Channel: YES (check local listings)
- Local Stream: Yankee fans in the New York market can watch on fuboTV (try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 16
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Wednesday
-
Swihart's agent wants trade: His options
Once a top prospect, Swihart has failed to establish himself in the majors
-
MLB DFS, May 16: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
MLB Wednesday: Scherzer faces Yankees
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
MLB Tuesday: Dodgers hit new low
Keep it right here for all of Tuesday's MLB action
-
Piscotty hits emotional homer vs. BoSox
Piscotty was on bereavement following the death of his mother