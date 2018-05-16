How to watch Yankees vs. Nationals: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds for Wednesday

You have to go back to the middle of April to find the last time the Yankees even split a series, when they went 1-1 with the enigmatic Marlins. After taking two of three from the Athletics, the Yankees are on the road again to Washington D.C. to play against the Washington Nationals, as they try to uphold their No. 1 spot in the AL East. The Nats, meanwhile, are battling a lackluster start, but they still find themselves only 1 1/2 games back in the surprising NL East.

For the Yankees, it's still all about the bats. They haven't been held to fewer than four runs in a week, and they're still raking. However, they find themselves up against one of the best pitchers in baseball, as Max Scherzer takes the mound. He's putting a 7-1 record and a 1.69 ERA on the line. In short, he's still absolutely dealing. He's accounted for over a quarter of the Nationals' wins to this point in the season, and he faces among the toughest challenges he'll face all season in a Yankees lineup that features a teeth of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Didi Gregorious, in whatever order Aaron Boone feels like that day.

Meanwhile, the Nationals are hoping Bryce Harper can take steps to right his lackluster batting average against southpaw C.C. Sabathia. Sabathia -- 2-0 with a 2.23 ERA on a team that refuses to give him decisions -- has to worry about Harper's power. The Nationals are struggling hitting the ball this year -- hence their relatively poor record -- but they'll need to put up some runs this series to compete with the Yankees, no matter who is on the mound for Washington. Bonus: We get to watch Sabathia bat, which is always an experience.

Here's how you can watch the Yankees and Nationals on Wednesday night: