How to watch Yankees vs. Rangers on Wednesday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Yankees have cooled off a bit from their ridiculous hot streak at the end of April through the beginning of May, but they still look like contenders. They're in a head-to-head race with the Red Sox that's sure to last throughout the season. The Rangers, meanwhile, are unsurprisingly in the basement of the AL West as they seek to claw their way back into playing competitive baseball.

Beating the Yankees would be a huge confidence boost for Doug Fister, who takes the mound with a 1-4 record despite having an ERA of just under 3.50. While he's not pitching shutdown baseball, the Rangers' inability to give him any help hasn't done Fister any favors. He'll have to have his best stuff as he goes up against what may be the best lineup in baseball.

For the Yankees, C.C. Sabathia is looking to notch another win. He's had only three decisions on the season, and although his prime may be well behind him, he's still putting the Yankees in positions to win. Sabathia will try to keep the Yankees on pace with the Red Sox against a Rangers lineup that has had trouble with run production.

Here's how you can watch the Yankees and Rangers on Wednesday night: