Watch Now: Highlights: Mets at Braves ( 1:42 )

Saturday night at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves jumped all over New York Mets right-hander Michael Wacha in an eventual 7-1 win (box score). The Braves scored two runs in the first and three runs in the second. Wacha threw 96 pitches in only four innings.

"Right from the start I felt like I was just a little bit sloppy with the mechanics, with the execution, with the intent on pitches," Wacha said during his postgame conference call. "It's just got to be a lot more on point with everything than what I showed out there today."

Michael Wacha NYM • SP • 45 Aug. 1 vs. Braves IP 4 H 7 R 5 ER 5 BB 2 K 5 View Profile

Saturday's loss was the fourth straight for the Mets, dropping them to 3-6 on the young season. They've allowed 54 runs in those nine games, second most in baseball behind the Mariners (57 runs allowed in nine games). The raw numbers against New York's pitching are not good:

Batting average allowed: .264 (4th highest in MLB)

.264 (4th highest in MLB) On-base percentage allowed: .332 (11th highest)

.332 (11th highest) Slugging percentage allowed: .465 (3rd highest)

Two-time reigning Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom has been marvelous through two starts, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in 11 innings. The rest of the Mets have allowed 52 runs and 118 baserunners in 69 innings. Friday night the bullpen turned a 10-6 eighth-inning lead into an 11-10 loss.

"We've been in position to win games," rookie manager Luis Rojas said Saturday. "... We need to recover from this quickly because we have a game tomorrow. There aren't many days off. We need to stay consistent doing what we do, getting prepared the way we get prepared, and being able to identify the things that can be hurting us."

Injuries are no doubt hurting the Mets. Noah Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in March and won't pitch this season. Marcus Stroman suffered a calf injury in summer camp and has yet to pitch. He threw a four-inning simulated game Friday and could return fairly soon, which will help, but his absence has already cost the Mets in this short 60-game season.

Also, the pitching are getting zero return -- negative return, really -- on their three major offseason pitching investments: Wacha, Rick Porcello, and Dellin Betances. The three free agent signings have combined to allow 21 runs in 17 1/3 innings thus far.



IP H R ER BB K HR Dellin Betances 2 1/3 4 4 4 2 3 0 Rick Porcello 6 12 11 9 6 6 0 Michael Wacha 9 12 6 6 3 9 2 Total 17 1/3 26 21 19 11 18 2

I suppose the good news is all three are on one-year contracts rather than long-term deals (Betances' contract includes a $6 million player option for 2021). The bad news is all three, particularly Porcello and Wacha, are now important members of the pitching staff with Syndergaard out all season and Stroman out for the foreseeable future. These aren't low-risk rolls of the dice anymore.

The case can be made -- rather easily, I believe -- the Mets spent their dollars in the wrong places this past offseason. Porcello threw 569 innings with a 4.79 ERA from 2017-19, the three years after he randomly won the Cy Young. Wacha was so ineffective that the Cardinals demoted him to the bullpen last year. Injuries limited Betances to one two-batter appearance in 2019.

"Obviously I'm not there yet," Betances said Friday when asked about his fastball sitting 92-94 mph this year rather than its usual 98-99 mph. "But I'm continuing to work, and as the season progresses, I hope to be there."

They say there's no such thing as a bad one-year contract but that's just something people with bad one-year contracts on their roster say to make themselves feel better. The Mets let Zack Wheeler leave as a free agent and gambled Betances, Porcello, and Wacha would bounce back and replace him in the aggregate. That gamble has backfired in the early going.

Sunday afternoon the Mets will start rookie David Peterson in the third game of this four-game series in Atlanta. Peterson, the team's first-round pick in 2017, was awfully impressive in his big league debut last week, holding the Red Sox to two runs in 5 2/3 innings at Fenway Park. Until Stroman returns, he and Steven Matz will carry a lot of responsibility behind deGrom.

The Mets offense has not been great this year, though that is mostly because Pete Alonso is hitting a weak .200/.333/.286 through nine games and the club is 18 for 79 (.228) with runners in scoring position. The talent to score runs is there. The talent to prevent runs though? That looks to be in short supply. Injuries and poor investments have created an early pitching crisis.

"It can be frustrating, but that's the best part about this game, we've got another one tomorrow where we can get right back on track," Wacha said Saturday. "We've got to be able to flush it."