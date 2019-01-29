How would Bryce Harper impact the Phillies? The star free agent would nearly double their playoff chances
Phillies fans are swooning over Harper for good reason
We're two weeks out from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, and the Bryce Harper rumors are buzzing as we head toward February. With Tuesday's Harper-to-Phillies rumor craze, the SportsLine Projection Model broke down what kind of impact Harper could have if he does ultimately land in Philadelphia. Here are the numbers for the Phillies current roster vs. the numbers if the team gets Harper to wear red pinstripes in 2019:
Phillies without Harper
- Projected wins: 79.0
- Chances of winning NL East: 4.7 percent
- Chances of making playoffs: 14.6 percent
- Chances of winning the NL: 1.12 percent
- Chances of winning the World Series: 0.44 percent
Phillies with Harper
- Projected wins: 82.3
- Chances of winning NL East: 10.1 percent
- Chances of making playoffs: 26.1 percent
- Chances of winning the NL: 3.22 percent
- Chances of winning the World Series: 1.31 percent
Last season, Philadelphia lost hold of what could've been a promising season after the emergence of Aaron Nola as an ace. They fell out of playoff contention, going 27-40 in the second half of the season, after leading the National League East by 2.5 games in July. The Phillies last postseason appearance came in 2011, and their last World Series appearance was against the New York Yankees in 2009.
The Phillies have been vocal about their willingness to spend "stupid money" this winter, and they've already splashed some cash with big signings totaling $73 million, for outfielder Andrew McCutchen and relief pitcher David Robertson. The team has been linked to both Harper and Manny Machado, having met with both prized free agents this winter. Here's the latest on where the Harper and Machado markets stand.
