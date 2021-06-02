New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier was the star of the show in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-inning victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. Frazier delivered a tie-preserving catch in the eighth inning before breaking the tie with a walk-off homer in the 11th as the Yankees snapped a four-game losing skid.

Frazier's big grab came on a Joey Wendle flare to right field with runners on the corners and two outs in what was a 3-3 contest. Had Frazier not secured the ball, the Rays likely would have scored a pair of runs, depending on how far the ball bounced into the outfield. Take a look:

As for the home run, it came when Frazier smoked an 0-1 offering from Andrew Kittredge into the left-field seats. The ball had an exit velocity of 106.5 mph and traveled 379 feet, per Statcast:

The Yankees can only hope that Tuesday's game serves as a turning point for Frazier. He came into Wednesday hitting .185/.299/.333 (80 OPS+) with five home runs in 157 plate appearances. Those marks are far from what he did during the shortened season, when he hit .267/.394/.511 (149 OPS+) with eight homers in 160 plate appearances.

The main difference between Frazier's years has been his quality of contact. His exit velocity last season was 89.4 mph, as opposed to an 85.7 mph mark so far in 2021 that puts him in the company of Rio Ruiz, Adam Eaton, Evan White, and José Iglesias -- or, a group of light hitters. Exit velocity isn't necessarily the end-all, be-all, but hitting the ball hard is an important part of the equation for a hitter like Frazier, who relies on walks and power to balance his strikeouts.

What's interesting about Frazier's exit velocity is the complexion of his output. He's already eclipsed his max exit velocity from last year by several ticks, and he's hit a similar percentage of balls at least 95 mph: 38 percent last season versus 37 percent this season. In concert, those figures suggest his bat speed remains explosive and that he's capable of hitting the ball hard; they also indicate his problem doesn't reside on the right side of the tail, but rather on the left. To wit, Frazier has hit an absurd amount of pop-ups the first two months of this season: his 15 are as many as he hit in 406 plate appearances combined during the 2019-20 campaigns.

The key for Frazier moving forward, then, will be to get underneath the ball less frequently. That could entail making a mechanical tweak (he's opened up his stance and has his hands higher in his pre-swing phase), or being more conscious about the path of his barrel. It could also mean adjusting to how pitchers are attacking him. Coming into Wednesday, he'd seen a good deal more pitches in the upper half of the zone (40.3 percent) than he did last year (33.9 percent). Interestingly, this year's figure is still below what he saw in 2019, when he homered 12 times and managed a 110 OPS+. That ought to be an encouraging sign for the Yankees, as it demonstrates that he's capable of being productive even in the face of being pitched up. (Frazier is facing more four-seam fastballs, though the overall rate of fastballs has remained steady.)

Whatever changes Frazier needs to make, the Yankees need him to make them quickly. Their offense has been held to three runs or fewer in 30 of their 55 contests, the worst rate in the American League. The Yankees will be without starting first baseman Luke Voit and center fielder Aaron Hicks for at least the immediate future, and it's unclear if New York will be able to make a notable addition this far away from the trade deadline.

If the Yankees are going to catch up to or overtake the Rays in the American League East, they'll need to improve internally. While those gains will have to go beyond Frazier, he, like Tuesday night's victory, makes for a fine starting point.