HPMLD: Jim Thome, Johan Santana, the Fort Myers Miracle

Chatter takes a holiday break. Twinkie Town doesn’t.

The Hosken Powell Memorial Link Dump doesn’t have any breaking news or hot free agent talk, but it does have Jim Thome. That’ll do.

We will leave most discussion of our state’s surging professional football team to Daily Norseman, but if you like a good uniform story, and you do, the tale of the Minnesota Vikings uniforms is a good one.

Ron Gant is still out, and the Braves are dirty cheaters.

If news breaks this fine day-after-Thanksgiving, we’ll let you know. Until then, sit back, enjoy your coffee, get the dog out for a walk, plot your plan of attack for the leftovers, and maybe binge something on Netflix. Mindhunter was pretty good! And if you’re working retail today, you are a goldang hero, and we salute you.