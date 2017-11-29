HumpLinks: Trades Trending Towards Temperate

Things are slowly warming up. Hotter than yesterday, colder than tomorrow.

A (Very) Little Bit of Angels News

Billy Eppler is also buying some stocking stuffers. Colin Walsh, utility infielder, was singed to a minor league deal...........

When Arte extends Mike Trout to his huge, epic, lifetime contract the first place I am going to go troll is here...........

Everywhere In Baseball

The Mariners won something after all. They won the San Francisco Giants Green Glove Award for recyclable efficiency............

The Yankees are adding recently retired Carlos Beltran to their managerial interview list. Seems kind of early to know how well Beltran works as a skipper, doesn’t it?..........

One aspect of the current tax plan working through Congress now could have a huge impact on the ability of sports owners to fleece the public for stadium financing. Interest on stadium bonds will become taxable...........

You did NOT see all those home runs in the late 90’s/early 00’s. You are NOT seeing all these home runs these days. Those are just your lying eyes. So sayeth the next round of math..........(And, yeah, I am being snarky because we KNOW that there was a massive PEDs problem back then and we KNOW that baseballs today are “juiced” towards the extreme side of the legal range.)..........

Track your Hall of Fame voting here. Only 10 of the ballots have been announced so far, but it’s fun to see that Vlad is at 100%, and only needs another 11 votes to ensure that he at least makes it to the 2018 ballot...........Other fun observations: Chipper Jones has already lost his chance at a unanimous first-ballot election. Roger Clemens leads Barry Bonds. Johnny Damon ain’t going anywhere..........

And that’s the way the world of litigation goes, no? One-time Atlanta Braves General Manager John Coppolella was unwilling to spill his guts to MLB investigators, earning the harshest of all possible MLB punishments. He had to know he was going down, and in a bad way. So keeping his mouth shut keeps his lawsuit options open..........

Hot Stove

It’s a buyer’s market at 3B this offseason? Man, if only we needed an upgrade at 3B. And if only that was a priority. (And if only the 3B choices didn’t come with so much baggage.)..........

Ohtani is to be posted Friday. Release the hounds!..........

The first hound to be released - to the surprise of absolutely nobody - would be Scott Boras. He hates the posting system. That makes sense, considering that it works well to serve the Japanese and domestic franchises and little to serve the actual player. So that is Scott’s job. The sorry thing is that Boras does a much better job of this than the players’ own union head, Tony Clark. Think what you will about unions, but there is no denying that when any negotiations occur across a table, if the lead negotiator across from you is too much on your side you know you are going to feel queasy about the results..........

This could be fun. We have a daily Giancarlo Stanton update page on MLBTradeRumors? Can we get one for Shohei Ohtani, too?..........Stanton’s camp has given Derek Jeter the official list of acceptable trade targets. Correct my memory, but this sounds like the finest use of a no-trade clause by a player, ever...........

Stanton focus: Stanton is going to get older, and he will continue to get paid, a lot. We LAA fans already know how those two things can come together in a very, very bad way. So how might these things come together for Stanton? That is the big risk for the recipient team in any trade (assuming he does not opt out after 2020)..........Oh, and Grant Brisbee (HUGE SF Giants homeboy) is absolutely NOT buying the fairy tale that the Dodgers are not interested in Stanton because of payroll............And early on in this podcast, you can hear Derek Jeter punking out on not having any conversation with Stanton. He tries to push it off as somebody else’s job, but the title of that other person’s job turns out to be his own!...........Now, the chances for Stanton moving seem less than I was thinking, and closer to my earliest fears. The Marlins are asking for the receiving team to send back not only a haul of prospects, but to ALSO take on a huge chunk of Stanton’s payroll. They want to use this Stanton opportunity as their “get out of jail free” card. This is stiff enough to be chasing away the Red Sox, a team with a farm AND a budget. (Sorry, Jeets. But you volunteered to buy into this situation. It’s a long shot to con some other team to buy your way out of it.)..........The new ownership is not afraid to bully Stanton, however. If they find an idiot GM willing to bail them out, and that GM is not on Stanton’s preferred trade list, Miami is threatening to dump the team around him...........

Ohtani focus: what is the most important response to nail on his questionnaire if you hope to land him?...........By the way, that podcast to which I linked above (here) parks the Twins and Phillies at the top of the list of favored targets to snag Ohtani. The Angels look like a 2nd-tier draw because they are coastal, a good market, and an AL team with access to the DH (out there soon after the 16 minute mark)..........Rangers GM Jon Daniels, though, believes that he has aced the Ohtani quiz..........

Yu Darvish has at least 6 teams willing to overlook his World Series debacle. They must also be willing to overlook that pitch-tipping theory from mid-season...........

Our armchair GM’s already need to go back and consider updating their hypothetical Winter plans. There are intriguing names coming up in the Rule 5 Draft. That will happen on December 14th, where the Angels pick 17th. Might a Ryan O’Hearn be an option as a Cron replacement?...........

The Duffle Bag

Ex-MLB pitcher Mark Fidrych died a weird death, mainly of his own making. And a court just rejected a suit from his widow claiming wrongful death............Hey, MLB! Don’t be wasting your time doing surprise PEDs testing of Chris Archer...........Maybe Jack Morris is worthy of the HoF after all?..........I think that I would prefer the horse with no name..........Baseball card companies STILL get the wrong people on their cards? Ain’t this 2017 of The Information Age?..........