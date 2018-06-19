Hunter Strickland out 6-8 weeks after breaking his hand due to an angry punch
Strickland punched a door in anger and now will miss a big chunk of the season
The Giants have had enough injury issues in their pitching staff so far this season to last for another year. They certainly didn't need any self-sabotage, but closer Hunter Strickland provided as much Monday night.
The Giants entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead against the lowly Marlins. Strickland took the hill, figuring to close things down. Instead, he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while only recording one out. He'd take the blown save and loss. Afterward, things got even uglier:
That's pretty dumb and surely Strickland knows it now. The Giants will use some combination of Tony Watson and Sam Dyson to close in the meantime and Mark Melancon could nudge his way back into the role at some point. They definitely have good options at the back end, but losing Strickland is a damaging blow to the bullpen depth.
Strickland, 29, has closed 13 of 17 save chances this season with a 2.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings.
The Giants enter Tuesday three games under .500 at 35-38, but they are just 5 1/2 games out in the NL West. They must be considered contenders, and this type of nonsense really shouldn't be happening.
Strickland joins starters Jeff Samardzija and Johnny Cueto on the DL. Melancon and Madison Bumgarner missed significant time to start the season with injuries, too.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: D-Backs, Orioles talking Machado
Machado is a pending free agent and seems likely to be dealt
-
What to know about Tuesday's MLB games
Keep it right here for all of Tuesday's baseball action
-
2018 College World Series schedule
The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series
-
Nats' Miller an unlikely breakout in '18
The Nationals just traded for Kelvin Herrera, who joins a 'pen with one particularly interesting...
-
Why Cubs should go to six-man rotation
Mike Montgomery should keep his spot in the Cubs' rotation
-
Mets should deal deGrom, start over
This mix is hopeless and already had its fluky run. It's time for the Mets to start building...