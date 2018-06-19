Hunter Strickland out 6-8 weeks after breaking his hand due to an angry punch

The Giants have had enough injury issues in their pitching staff so far this season to last for another year. They certainly didn't need any self-sabotage, but closer Hunter Strickland provided as much Monday night.

The Giants entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead against the lowly Marlins. Strickland took the hill, figuring to close things down. Instead, he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while only recording one out. He'd take the blown save and loss. Afterward, things got even uglier:

Hunter Strickland punched a door after coming out of game last night. He fractured his pitching hand and is having surgery. Out at least six to eight weeks. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 19, 2018

That's pretty dumb and surely Strickland knows it now. The Giants will use some combination of Tony Watson and Sam Dyson to close in the meantime and Mark Melancon could nudge his way back into the role at some point. They definitely have good options at the back end, but losing Strickland is a damaging blow to the bullpen depth.

Strickland, 29, has closed 13 of 17 save chances this season with a 2.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings.

The Giants enter Tuesday three games under .500 at 35-38, but they are just 5 1/2 games out in the NL West. They must be considered contenders, and this type of nonsense really shouldn't be happening.

Strickland joins starters Jeff Samardzija and Johnny Cueto on the DL. Melancon and Madison Bumgarner missed significant time to start the season with injuries, too.