Major League Baseball has altered its weekend schedule ahead of Hurricane Hilary's expected trek over Southern California and the westernmost portion of the United States in the coming days.

MLB's schedule changes impact three series -- those between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels, and the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers -- and entails moving Sunday's contest to Saturday as part of a split doubleheader.

Here's a more detailed look at the games affected by the schedule tweak, as well as their expected start times for both games on Saturday.

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

Game 1 : 3:10 p.m. ET

: 3:10 p.m. ET Game 2: 8:40 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

Game 1 : 4:07 p.m. ET

: 4:07 p.m. ET Game 2: 9:07 p.m. ET

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 1 : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Game 2: 9:10 p.m. ET

"I'm very grateful that they were proactive in the thought," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday night, including ESPN.com. "It's certainly going to be an inconvenience for some people that had Sunday tickets, but to at least get ahead of it made sense to me. ... This is crazy. A hurricane, Southern California, this is very unprecedented, clearly. I just want to make sure we get ahead of it, people get safe and it passes us by."

Hilary remains a Category 4 storm as of Saturday morning, though it is expected to weaken before arriving over Los Angeles sometime late Sunday into early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued within the region, marking the first time in history that's been necessary.