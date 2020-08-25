Watch Now: Angels-Astros Will Play Doubleheader Today Ahead Of Storm ( 1:09 )

Although Major League Baseball's regular season is only a month old, the league has had to alter its schedule seemingly every few days because of COVID-19-related complications. On Tuesday, MLB announced another rescheduling, albeit for reasons unrelated to the pandemic

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will not play on Wednesday as planned because of Hurricane Laura and the potential damage it could cause to Texas and the Gulf Coast. Rather, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in September.

Here's more from the league's press release. Do note that the Astros will serve as the home team for one of those games despite the game being played at Angel Stadium:

Major League Baseball announced today that Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park in Houston has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, September 5th at Angel Stadium in Anaheim beginning at 4:07 p.m. (PT) due to the track of Hurricane Laura. The Angels will be the home team for the first game, which is the regularly scheduled contest between the Clubs, while the Astros will serve as the home team in the second game, which will make up Wednesday's contest.

The league had already tweaked and shortened this week's Angels-Astros series heading into the day by turning Tuesday's contest into a doubleheader. The alteration means that the clubs have only one game to make up at a later date, as opposed to a pair. That's important, seeing as how September's series in Anaheim will mark their final scheduled meeting of the season.

The Astros are scheduled to be off on Thursday before resuming their season at home on Friday against the Oakland Athletics. The Angels, meanwhile, will return to Anaheim to host the Seattle Mariners for four games.