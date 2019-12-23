Hyun-jin Ryu, Blue Jays agree to four-year deal worth $80 million, per report

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly bolstered their starting rotation for 2020. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Jays have agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal with free agent pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu.

The veteran left-hander had spent his entire career with the Dodgers, first arriving in Los Angeles in 2013. He's coming off a mostly dominant 2019 campaign, where he led the majors with a 2.32 ERA and pitched to a 179 ERA+ with 168 strikeouts against just 24 walks in 182 2/3 innings.

CBS Sports ranked Ryu as the No. 8 available free agent heading into the offseason, and our own R.J. Anderson had high praise after Ryu hit the market following a year where he finished second in the NL Cy Young voting and was a front-runner for much of the year:

Performance-wise, Ryu has been one of the best pitchers in baseball the past two seasons. To wit, he has a 184 ERA+ and 6.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his last 265 frames. There are a few reasons why he's lower on the list than those numbers indicate he should be, beginning with his durability. This was the first time he had thrown more than 160 innings in a year since 2013. Indeed, from 2015-2018, he threw all of 213 innings. Add in his arsenal -- he's a feel-based southpaw -- and how it's unknown if he's seriously consider leaving the Dodgers, and it's enough to think he'll get paid ... just not as much as he would normally with his production.

Ryu slots near the top of the Blue Jays' rotation heading into 2020, along with Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark, who agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract with Toronto earlier in free agency.

Ryu was also the top remaining free agent starter, in the second-tier of available starting pitchers after the likes of Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Madison Bumgarner, and Dallas Keuchel signed.