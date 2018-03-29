Ian Happ's Opening Day home run causes Cubs reporter to deliver on promise to jump into Lake Michigan

Happ led off the season with a home run against the Marlins

Making promises on the internet tends to be a pretty bad idea. Just ask Bleacher Nation reporter Michael Cerami, who tweeted that if the game started with an Ian Happ home run, he would dive into Lake Michigan.

Friendly reminder: Lake Michigan is cold as hell right now. It's currently hovering around 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Not what you're looking for when you talk about taking a dip.

Well, guess what happened ...

Mr. Cerami who, to his credit, is a man of his word then shared a video of himself running into Lake Michigan like the maniac he clearly is.

Twitter had some fun with Cerami in the fallout.

Even his mom got in on it.

You can tell it's real, because she tweets exactly like everyone's mom.

If you ask Cerami, it was probably worth it. You have to give credit for the commitment.

