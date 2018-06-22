Ichiro sneaks into Mariners dugout wearing a fake mustache, Bobby Valentine style
Bobby V. would be proud
This week has not gone well for the Seattle Mariners. They were swept by the Yankees in Yankee Stadium and they are now 2-4 six games into their gut check 10-game stretch against the Red Sox and Yankees (and Red Sox again). This was supposed to be a stretch where they proved themselves as an elite team, and it hasn't happened.
There was, however, one fun moment for the Mariners and their fans during Thursday afternoon's loss (NYY 4, SEA 3). The great Ichiro Suzuki wore a fake mustache and snuck into the dugout in the first inning a la Bobby Valentine way back when. Check it out:
Ichiro transitioned into a front office role a few weeks ago and, by rule, he cannot be in the dugout during games. He travels with the team and takes batting practice before games, but he is not allowed in the dugout because he is neither a player or coach. He typically watches from the clubhouse.
The funny thing is that when his role with the team changed, Ichiro joked at the press conference that he might sneak into the dugout on occasion. From the Associated Press:
"During the game I will be doing the same preparations I've been doing the entire time. Nothing is going to change for me that I did as a player," Suzuki said at the time. "But I can't say for certain that maybe I won't put on a beard and glasses and be like Bobby Valentine and be in the dugout."
Chances are Ichiro and the Mariners will hear from MLB about his little dugout jaunt. That's incredibly lame, but rules are rules.
