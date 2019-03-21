Ichiro Suzuki will announce retirement following Mariners' opening series in Japan
The 45-year-old played in the final game of the Japan Opening Series on Thursday
On Thursday in Tokyo, Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki played in the 2,653rd and final game of his MLB career. Most assumed that his Wednesday start against the Athletics in the first game of the Japan Series would be Ichiro's final game, but on Thursday he was batting ninth and manning right in manager Scott Servais' lineup. According to Jim Allen of Kyodo News, Ichiro will announce his retirement soon after the game:
CBS Sports HQ's David Samson confirmed the report.
In the early innings on Thursday, it seemed word spread throughout the Tokyo Dome that the 45-year-old Ichiro was playing his final game:
Ichiro took his final at-bat in the eighth inning, grounding out to the shortstop. Before the bottom half of the inning, the Mariners pulled him out of right field to a lengthy ovation from both fans and teammates.
Ichiro will end his career as one of just four MLB players to tally at least 3,000 hits and win at least 10 Gold Gloves. He achieved all that despite not playing in his first MLB game until age 27. The future Hall of Famer was a 10-time All-Star and won both MVP and Rookie of the Year honors during his debut MLB season in 2001.
