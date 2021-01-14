To date, the Boston Red Sox have been among the least active teams in baseball this offseason. They've signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe and righty Matt Andriese to low-cost one-year contracts, made a Rule 5 Draft pick (righty Garrett Whitlock), and that's about it. Oh, and they re-hired Alex Cora, though a manager's impact is up for debate.

Boston went 24-36 with a 5.58 ERA in 2020, though there are reasons to believe they will improve just by sticking with incumbents. Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to return from his COVID-19-related heart ailment, Chris Sale is due back from Tommy John surgery at midseason, and middle-of-the-order sluggers like Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez could have bounce-back seasons.

Another Red Sox hitter who needs a bounce-back season: Andrew Benintendi. The 26-year-old outfielder went 4 for 39 (.103) with 17 strikeouts before a rib injury ended his 2020 season on Aug. 11. Benintendi may not get an opportunity to have a bounce-back season, however. At least not in Boston. Multiple reports indicate he is being discussed in trade talks.

Selling low on a talented player is rarely a good idea -- Benintendi's value is most certainly down following his miserable 2020 and underwhelming (but not truly terrible) 2019 -- though it never hurts to listen either. You never know when someone will offer their Scott Kazmir for your Victor Zambrano. A Benintendi trade may happen fairly soon.

Benintendi's trade value is down, for sure. Even if you're willing to throw out 2020 given his injury and the unusual circumstances -- he is hardly the only player to have a down year following the shutdown and abbreviated summer camp -- Benintendi went from a 123 OPS+ and 4.5 WAR in 2018 to a 103 OPS+ and 1.8 WAR in 2019. At his age and his third full MLB season, he should have taken a step forward, not a step back.

Squint your eyes and you can see some silver linings in Benintendi's 2019. His average exit velocity (88.6 mph to 89.1 mph), hard-hit rate (33.7 percent to 37.8 percent), and barrel rate (6.4 percent to 8.1 percent) all increased from 2018 to 2019, so he was still making quality contact. That said, his strikeout (16.0 percent to 22.8 percent) and swing-and-miss (7.5 percent to 11.6 percent) rates went in the wrong direction, so he made less contact overall.

Benintendi is still very young, he was the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball four years ago, and he hit .290/.366/.465 with 16 home runs and 21 stolen bases during Boston's World Series season in 2018. He's shown the ability to be an impact player on a contending team. Even after last year, buying low on Benintendi is awfully appealing. Let's dive into this rumor.

What is Benintendi's trade value?

Andrew Benintendi BOS • LF • 16 BA .103 R 4 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 1 View Profile

Benintendi is owed $6.6 million in 2021 and will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player in 2022. He'll then qualify for free agency, so he comes with two years of control. When gauging a player's trade value, it's helpful to look at similar players who were traded in the recent past. Here are a few big-name position players who were dealt with two years of team control:

Those trade packages are all over the map, which isn't particularly helpful. Further complicating matters is the fact all four of those players had much better seasons the year prior to their trade than Benintendi did last year. Realmuto was an All-Star his final year with Miami. Ozuna was an All-Star and received MVP votes. Marte and Pham far outplayed Benintendi leading up to their trades.

Three of those trades brought back a top-100 prospect plus secondary pieces, and every package included multiple players. There was no big 1-for-1 trade. Because Benintendi is a change-of-scenery candidate, the Red Sox could look to move him in a 1-for-1 deal for another team's change-of-scenery candidate. Maybe the pitching version of Benintendi? I'm not sure that pitcher exists.

Another complicating factor is the free agent market. Why trade players -- potentially young prospects -- for Benintendi when you can sign a free agent and keep your youngsters? You don't necessarily have to sign Ozuna or George Springer to get Benintendi level production. Michael Brantley or Joc Pederson could do the trick. Benintendi is younger and possesses more upside (in theory), but spending money on a free agent is a viable alternative. The market is still flush with outfielders.

For what it's worth, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports at least one team has "discussed trading big league pitching depth for Benintendi," which would fit Boston's needs. Given his down year, I think a legitimate MLB pitcher or a top-100 prospect would be a good return for Benintendi. Not a great return, necessarily, but good given the circumstances. It would be a surprise if he fetched as much as Marte, Ozuna, Pham, or Realmuto at this point in time.

Possible fits

The Astros, Athletics, and Rangers have all been in touch with the Red Sox about Benintendi, reports Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal, and WEEI.com's Rob Bradford says another American League team is in the mix as well, though that team's identity is not known. Those are the only teams publicly connected to Benintendi so far.

Houston could lose Brantley and Springer to free agency, so they badly need an outfielder. They're an obvious fit. The A's have a full outfield (Mark Canha, Ramon Laureano, Stephen Piscotty), though they could figure out a way to make it work. The Rangers are emphasizing youth this offseason and a Benintendi pickup would fit the David Dahl/Nate Lowe mold.

Here are 10 other teams that could use Benintendi. To be clear, this is my speculation, and I'm ruling out AL East teams (Blue Jays and Orioles, specifically) given the intra-division rivalry thing that has derailed countless trades over the years.

Mookie Betts was traded last year and Bradley is currently a free agent. If the Red Sox trade Benintendi, they will have completely dismantled their 2018 championship outfield, and commit to moving forward with Alex Verdugo as the new outfield centerpiece. Maybe Renfroe proves to be more than a stopgap. If not, the outfield will have to be rebuilt to some degree.

Unless a team comes in with an offer the Red Sox can't refuse, I think the best move is keeping Benintendi and hoping he rebuilds value in 2021. I'd hate to sell low on a talented 26-year-old player who looked like a franchise cornerstone a year ago. If a big offer comes along, sure, take it, and there's no harm in listening. Personally, I like to bet on talent, and Benintendi has a lot of it. Nothing wrong with keeping him. Not at all.