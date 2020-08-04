Watch Now: Mike Soroka Tears Achilles Tendon ( 2:29 )

The Braves suffered a pretty sizable blow on Monday night, when young ace Mike Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon. He will miss the rest of the season and 2021 might even be impacted. Word from the front office is the Braves are going to try to replace him internally, but the possibility down the road they'll try to trade for rotation help remains, especially with Cole Hamels' injury lingering.

Here are a few pitchers who might end up on the Braves' radar by the end of this month.

Finally back and effective so far, Cobb checks the boxes of what an ideal trade might look like. Despite their great start, the Orioles are still in full-on tank mode, are expected to fall out of the race before the trade deadline and Cobb is a rental since he's a free agent after this season. He probably won't cost a ton in prospect currency, either, with his recent injury history.

The only person on this list that comes from an expected contender that is off to a hot start, Quintana's circumstance is that he's a free agent after the season and appears to be Wally Pipp'd of his rotation spot by Alec Mills and Tyler Chatwood combined. I wrote earlier the Cubs should use Quintana in relief because of this. The situation also makes him tradeable.

Duffy is signed through 2021, but the Royals are clearly not contenders and with it being such a seller's market, it would behoove them to dump all their veterans. He'll surely be an option.

Did the Tigers miss their window to get full value in a trade from Michael Fulmer? A few years ago he was a hot name. Now he's off to a poor start in his return after missing all of 2019 with an injury. If he gets things sorted out, though, the Tigers might be able to hit big. He's under team control through 2022.

Boyd hasn't ever really pitched at a level that his big trade market attracted in 2018, but it's possible he puts things together and hits close to his upside, in which case trading him would make sense. He's also controlled through 2022.

Many expected the Diamondbacks to contend, but they've been terrible so far. If they fall out of it, expect them to off-load some vets. Ray is a free agent after this season and might be a change-of-scenery guy since he's fallen backward since his 2017 breakout.

Cueto is actually signed through next season with a club option for 2022, but the Giants would surely listen to offers if anyone wanted to take on that money. The hunch is the Giants and any potential trading partner won't be able to agree on money, with the way the owners have cried poor through negotiations. But it's possible.

It'll be easier for the Giants to deal Samardzija, assuming he's going well come the deadline and the Giants aren't hanging around in contention. He's a free agent after the season, so he would be strictly a rental, unlike the investment that would be required in grabbing his teammate, Cueto.

If the Rangers fall far back before the deadline, Minor -- who originally came up with the Braves -- probably becomes available. He's a free agent after this season and could be a hot commodity on the market.

I'm not sure how much the Mets will want to help the Braves, but they look like a mess so far and Stroman is a free agent after the season. He came up in Toronto under Braves boss Alex Anthopoulos, if that matters. Stroman is currently ramping up a return from injury and will be pitching before the trade deadline.