In honor of National Baseball Card Day, check out these baseball card-themed hats

The calendar shows Aug. 12 and that is a glorious day. It's not glorious only because we're in the stretch run -- the supposed "dog days" of August -- but also because it's National Baseball Card Day. The year 2017 also marks the 30-year anniversary of Topps' iconic wood-grain themed baseball cards. Many of us in our 30s and 40s surely have these ingrained in our mind from collecting in the homer-happy year of 1987.

In fact, I happen to have one of a Hall of Famer handy. Here's Ryne Sandberg:

Such a simple and outstanding design for baseball. Looks like a bat is surrounding the player.

If we tie together that particular card design with National Baseball Card Day, there's something even more cool, thanks to Topps, New Era and Major League Baseball.

There are team hats available with the wood-grained theme, including the Expos. Have a look:

Courtesy of Topps/New Era

The team logos for each are the ones from 1987 as well. There are some excellent throwbacks in there in addition to the Expos, such as the White Sox, Twins (actual Twins shaking hands from each of the Twin Cities!), Phillies, Mariners and, of course, the best logo in sports history: The Brewers glove that's also an M and B combined. The Marlins, Rockies, Devil Rays and Diamondbacks, of course, weren't around in 1987, but their hats simply feature the original logos of those clubs.

Check out the collection on neweracap.com, or head to a ballpark near you this month, as the hats will be featured prominently around National Baseball Card Day.

Great work here by all parties involved.