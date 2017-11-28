Indians, Brandon Barnes agree to minor league deal
Morning news and notes for Tuesday, November 28, 2017.
Did you get all of your Cyber Monday deals in yesterday? Unfortunately, the contract of Shohei Ohtani was not one of the flash sales on Amazon, so I did not partake in the consumer holiday.
Tribe news
Report: Tribe signs OF Barnes to Minors deal | MLB
The hot stove began to heat up for Cleveland yesterday as the team not only lost Kyle Crockett and Dylan Baker, but added outfielder Brandon Barnes, who was last seen playing for the New Orleans Baby Cakes, the AAA affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
Explaining Vizquel’s unique HOF case | MLB
Would you look at that? Even the official Cleveland Indians website understands that Omar is not automatically destined for Cooperstown just because he was an amazing defensive shortstop.
Around the league
- Jeff Passan says that Eric Hosmer and not Carlos Santana is the best first baseman currently available on the free agent market.
- Giancarlo Stanton has given the Marlins a list of teams that he will accept a trade to, and most believe that the Dodgers are at the top of that list.
- Former #1 overall pick Mark Appel has not been claimed by any team after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Anthony Rizzo helped out his high school ball park with a $150,000 donation.
- Maybe the Hall of Fame isn’t that important after all.
- Grant Brisbee seems to think that Ohtani will end up with the Seattle Mariners.
- Here’s the questionnaire that Ohtani sent to MLB teams this past weekend:
Come up with your best answers on behalf of the Cleveland Indians in the comments below.
