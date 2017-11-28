Indians, Brandon Barnes agree to minor league deal

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

Did you get all of your Cyber Monday deals in yesterday? Unfortunately, the contract of Shohei Ohtani was not one of the flash sales on Amazon, so I did not partake in the consumer holiday.

Tribe news

Report: Tribe signs OF Barnes to Minors deal | MLB

The hot stove began to heat up for Cleveland yesterday as the team not only lost Kyle Crockett and Dylan Baker, but added outfielder Brandon Barnes, who was last seen playing for the New Orleans Baby Cakes, the AAA affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Explaining Vizquel’s unique HOF case | MLB

Would you look at that? Even the official Cleveland Indians website understands that Omar is not automatically destined for Cooperstown just because he was an amazing defensive shortstop.

Around the league

The Ohtani Questionnaire. #MLBNHotStove A post shared by MLB Network (@mlbnetwork) on Nov 27, 2017 at 7:16am PST

Come up with your best answers on behalf of the Cleveland Indians in the comments below.