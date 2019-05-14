Indians call up Oscar Mercado in an effort to help one of the worst outfields in baseball

Mercado has three average or better tools and a chance to be a starting center fielder

The Cleveland Indians entered Tuesday with a 21-19 record, good for second place in the American League Central -- the division they've ruled over in recent years. A putrid outfield is one reason why Terry Francona's bunch is looking up at the Minnesota Twins. Cleveland came into Tuesday with the sixth-worst unit in baseball, per Baseball-Reference. Cleveland's outfield situation has been such that only one of their five options entered the day with an OPS+ above 90 -- for reference, two of their potential choices entered below 80.

Consider it a good sign, then, that Cleveland finally did something to address the problem on Tuesday by promoting Oscar Mercado from Triple-A Columbus:

Mercado, 24, joined Cleveland last July in a small trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. He struggled following the deal, but has performed well this year, hitting .294/.396/.496 in 140 plate appearances. Mercado has also swiped 14 bags on 17 attempts while homering four times and posting a higher exit velocity than he did last year, according to a league source.

Scouts consider Mercado to possess three average or better tools: his wheels, glove, and arm. His prowess on the bases makes him an intriguing fantasy baseball option, writes CBS Sports expert Chris Towers. Read more on Mercado's fantasy value here.

Mercado's foundation is enough for him to project as a fourth outfielder. His bat will ultimately dictate if he's starting material, and the dream-world upside here looks something like Ender Inciarte -- an average-driven hitter who adds most of his value on defense and on the basepaths.

Whether Mercado can reach that level is to be seen. For now, though, he's a transfusion of new blood for an outfield that needs all the help that it can get. 


