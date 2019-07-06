Indians' Carlos Carrasco diagnosed with leukemia, hopes to pitch again this season
The right-hander has been on the injured list since June 5
Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco revealed that he has been diagnosed with leukemia in a July 5 interview with Dominican TV station CDN 37. Carrasco was placed on the injured list with an unspecified blood condition on June 5.
Carrasco had reported that he had been experiencing low energy and feeling lethargic throughout the first half of the season, according to the team. Soon after, it's believed that he underwent testing and discovered the diagnosis.
In the interview with CDN37, Carrasco said the leukemia is being treated and under control, and hopes that he will be able to return to pitch this season, as MLB Network's Jon Heyman notes.
Carrasco, 32, hasn't pitched for Cleveland since May 30. He is 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts this year. Since making his MLB debut with the Indians in 2009, Carrasco has a career 3.78 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 1,206 strikeouts in 1,159 1/3 innings. In December 2018, Carrasco signed a three-year contract extension with a fourth-year vesting option that could keep him with Cleveland through 2023.
While there's no official timetable for his return, a healthy Carrasco would certainly provide a huge boost to the Indians rotation as the club hopes to make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.
Entering Saturday, the Indians are 48-38, putting them back six-and-a-half games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central. Cleveland currently slots in the second wild card spot in the AL.
