Indians' Carlos Carrasco will donate $200 to childhood cancer research for every strikeout he records in September
Carrasco recently returned to the mound after being diagnosed with leukemia
Sunday, Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco returned to the mound for the first time since May 30. He had missed three months of the season after being diagnosed with leukemia. So his return was quite the feel-good moment, with hugs abound.
This week, Carrasco announced he's launching a charity to benefit childhood cancer research.
Here's more from the Punchout Cancer With Cookie website:
In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and all that have been touched by cancer, New Balance and players across professional baseball are dedicated to action and raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Together, we will hit, pitch and steal our way to a cure. We dedicate this campaign to Cookie Carrasco and his courageous and inspirational fight with Leukemia. In September 2019, New Balance will match its athletes' donations, and any consumer donations made on punchoutcancerwithcookie.com, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, up to $200,000.
One can scroll down and see that teammates Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana, Franmil Reyes, Shane Bieber have joined in along with Curtis Granderson and Jesus Aguilar.
Needless to say, this is an excellent cause and though baseball can be polarizing in terms of what we support, I think it's safe to say we're all on Team Cookie here.
