Indians' Corey Kluber shaves off his beard after his wife puts a stop to eight-month-long bet
Kluber had a bet with his wife that he could go a whole season without shaving but she called it off
Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber tweeted a photo of half of his beard shaved off on Tuesday and said, "Finally! I couldn't shave fast enough after @AmandaKluber called off our bet."
Kluber's wife, Amanda, had challenged him to see if he could go an entire season without shaving. According to MLB.com's Jordan Bastian, Amanda caved, calling off the bet and finally asking him to shave the beard off.
"I'm the new guy -- just got traded here," Kluber joked to reporters when he arrived to the clubhouse clean-shaved. "I hadn't shaved since around Christmas."
The two-time Cy Young winner is 16-7 this season, with a 2.91 ERA and he leads the American League in innings pitched (179.2) and is tied for most complete games (2).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins Park adding musical section
Marlins Park may become a livelier place next season
-
MLB Wednesday: Cubs walk it off vs. Mets
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
Luke Voit contributing to surging Yanks
New York acquired Voit in a July trade this season, and now he's adding a spark to the off...
-
D-Backs face tough schedule
It's a tough road ahead for Arizona if it wants to punch a ticket to the postseason
-
Kapler's guarantee not looking good
August hasn't been kind to the Phillies' postseason hopes
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Aug. 29
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Wednesday