Indians' Corey Kluber shaves off his beard after his wife puts a stop to eight-month-long bet

Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber tweeted a photo of half of his beard shaved off on Tuesday and said, "Finally! I couldn't shave fast enough after @AmandaKluber called off our bet."

Kluber's wife, Amanda, had challenged him to see if he could go an entire season without shaving. According to MLB.com's Jordan Bastian, Amanda caved, calling off the bet and finally asking him to shave the beard off.

"I'm the new guy -- just got traded here," Kluber joked to reporters when he arrived to the clubhouse clean-shaved. "I hadn't shaved since around Christmas."

The two-time Cy Young winner is 16-7 this season, with a 2.91 ERA and he leads the American League in innings pitched (179.2) and is tied for most complete games (2).