Indians' Francisco Lindor in danger of missing Opening Day with calf injury, expected to sit out 7-9 weeks

The Cleveland Indians announced on Friday that shortstop Francisco Lindor recently suffered a right calf strain that will keep him sidelined from 7-9 weeks. Lindor, who suffered the injury while preparing for spring training, was evaluated on Wednesday and has already started rehab.

Francisco Lindor has sustained a right calf strain while preparing for ST. He has started rehab & is expected to return to Major League game activity in 7-to-9 weeks.



Get well soon & keep smiling!



We are confident that everyone will handle this news calmly & rationally ... pic.twitter.com/x19uXFClGC — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 8, 2019

In order for Lindor to be on track to be ready for the beginning of the regular season, he'd have to finish his recovery near the seven-week mark. If his rehab takes closer to the longer end of that timetable, then it seems he'd miss the first couple of weeks of the 2019 season.

The Indians will begin the 2019 season with a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis on March 28 and open the home portion of their schedule on April 1 against the Chicago White Sox. Fans in the local market can stream the games through fuboTV (Try for free).

Lindor finished last season with a slash line of .277/.352/.519 with 38 home runs and was selected to the All-Star game. Lindor earned his status as a Gold Glove Award finalist for the third straight season in 2018, and finished in the top 10 of MVP voting for the third straight season.