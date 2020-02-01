Indians' Francisco Lindor says Cleveland hasn't offered 'the right amount' yet for contract extension

Cleveland Indians superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor has been at the center of trade talks this offseason. The Indians already traded away ace right-hander Corey Kluber this winter, and Lindor has been rumored to be the next player to be moved. Lindor has two years remaining of club control. He's arbitration-eligible in 2021 and set to become a free agent in 2022. On Saturday at the Indians' Tribe Fest, Lindor addressed his future with the club that drafted him as a first-round pick in 2011.

Here's what Lindor told reporters:

"If they don't think I can stay here because of the money situation then I won't be here, but I do want to be in Cleveland. I love the Cleveland Indians, I love the Cleveland fans. This city has grown on me a lot. I'm just glad I'm here. I'm enjoying the ride. I'm enjoying the time I'm here with the guys. I love Cleveland. This is a home, you know. This is a great city, great fans, and we have a good team, a great group of guys. And the front office is good, the coaching staff is good. I love it here. It is where I came up. I'm extremely comfortable here. I am not not opposed to anything. Like I said, make sure you guys right it, I would love to be here in Cleveland."

Lindor and the Indians avoided arbitration this offseason by agreeing to a one-year, $17.5 million deal. It's the second-highest contract ever for a player in his second season of arbitration eligibility, trailing only Mookie Betts' $20 million contract from last season. The 26-year-old shortstop went on to discuss the specifics of his negotiations with the Indians front office thus far, regarding a long-term extension:

"They haven't offered me the right thing. The right amount hasn't come up. The ideal money hasn't come up for either parties. I'm not money driven. I'm championship driven. I want to bring a championship to Cleveland It has nothing to do with the money. It has nothing to do with the years. Do I want $500 million, of course, anybody wants that. I don't care who you are, you could be a billionaire and you'd still want that. It's just a matter of time, we'll see. Just conversations with my agents, the front office, whenever that does happen, we'll talk about it."

The Indians' payroll has seen a significant drop from last season, with the club going from roughly $120 million last season to less than $100 million. If that number for the 2020 season stays the same, it will be the second consecutive season that Cleveland heads into Opening Day with a reduced payroll. Here's what Lindor said, in regards to the money available for a lucrative long-term extension:

"There's money out there. Is it what the Indians are trying to do? Who knows? It's different, but there's money out there. There's no team out there with a $10 million payroll. There's money. This is the industry that there's money out there. The question is, is it the right time for each team? When are they gonna spend the money? They're not all gonna sit back and just hold onto the money, but there's money out there. There are no bankrupt teams. Thank God. That's good for the industry."

Lindor hit .284/.335/.518 (118 OPS+) with 40 doubles, 32 home runs, 74 RBI, 101 runs and 22 stolen bases in 143 games last season. He hit at least 30 home runs for the third consecutive season and earned his fourth All-Star appearance. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner led the team in batting average and hits in 2019.

It does seem like the trade buzz surrounding Lindor has quieted as of late, but trade or no trade this winter, the Indians will still have to make a decision on if they're ready to commit to Lindor being a cornerstone for the franchise for years to come.