Indians' Francisco Lindor stops to thank Astros owner for Hurricane Maria relief efforts before ALDS Game 1
Crane chartered a plane to fly more than 80 people to safety, including several members of Lindor's family
Before Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor took time during batting practice to personally thank Astros owner Jim Crane for helping his family escape Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria last fall.
Crane was a tremendous force in the Hurricane Maria relief efforts, sending much-needed food, water and other necessities, and planes to fly more than 80 people -- including a dozen cancer patients and several members of Lindor's family -- to Houston after the storm ravaged the island. Former Astro Carlos Beltran, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez had family on the trip as well.
Crane also donated $4 million to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.
"People were stuck and needed help," Crane told the Houston Chronicle. "If you can do something, you do it."
