Indians' Francisco Lindor suffers acute ankle sprain in workout, injury return timetable unknown

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor had been working his way back from a calf injury and was looking to return to the lineup as close to the start of the season as possible, but he suffered a setback with a different leg injury, the Indians have announced. While baserunning during a minor-league spring training game on Tuesday, Lindor suffered an acute ankle sprain.

The club also announced that Lindor has had an MRI and his timetable for a return is to be determined.

Uh oh.

Lindor finished sixth in the AL MVP voting last season when he hit .277/.352/.519 with 42 doubles, 38 homers, 92 RBI, 129 runs, 25 steals, a 7.9 WAR and 12 defensive runs saved at shortstop. Basically, he's great at everything and entering his age-25 season.

Instead, it looks like the Indians will be starting the season with Eric Stamets at shortstop. Stamets, 27, has never played in the majors. In 78 games in Triple-A last season, he hit .202/.272/.324 and he's hit .220/.360/.366 in the spring. The other option would be Max Moroff, a career .193/.293/.331 hitter in 84 MLB games.

These are the options instead of one of baseball's best players.

Keep in mind, while he's hoping to play, Jose Ramirez is questionable for opening day with a knee contusion. If he's not able to go, either, here's my guess for their Opening Day lineup against the Twins -- which can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free):

That's the three-time defending AL Central champion and the near-consensus pick to repeat. Yuck.

Ramirez could play, but that only knocks Moroff back, puts Ramirez third and pushes everyone else back a spot. It's just not a very good lineup. The Indians cut payroll in the offseason with ownership crying poor and some might call the Lindor mishaps karma.

We don't know the timetable for a Lindor return, but he's a gigantic loss. The Indians didn't reveal what kind of sprain Lindor has (acute just means new and not chronic). Per a medical source, a lateral ankle sprain is as tolerated, but can take 2-3 weeks or longer depending on the severity of the sprain. Medial ankle sprains are worse, probably 3-6 weeks sidelined. Syndesmotic sprains (high ankle sprains) can be longer -- 4-8 weeks -- especially if it's a severe sprain.

When the Indians are healthy, there will be a ton of offensive burden on Ramirez and Lindor. If Lindor misses something like six weeks, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Indians under .500, even in that awful division.