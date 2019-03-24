Indians' Jose Ramirez carted off after fouling ball off left leg in spring training game

The Indians' third baseman is said to have a knee contusion, but hasn't had X-rays yet

The Indians got quite a scare on Sunday in spring training action. Star third baseman Jose Ramirez fouled a ball off his left knee and had to be carted off the field due to his inability to put any weight on his leg. 

That is painful just to watch. It'll be even more painful for the three-time defending AL Central champs if Ramirez has a serious injury. For now, the Indians have said that he's got a left knee contusion but is headed for X-rays, per indians.com beat writer Mandy Bell

If Ramirez misses any time, the Indians lineup is pretty rough for an expected contender. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is doubtful for Opening Day as he looks to get back from a strained calf. A lineup without both Ramirez and Lindor would look something like this: 

  1. Leonys Martin
  2. Jake Bauers
  3. Carlos Santana
  4. Hanley Ramirez
  5. Tyler Naquin and we can probably just stop here. 

Yikes. 

All along this offseason, we knew the Indians had a thin offense and would need to be carried by Lindor and Ramirez. They combined for 239 runs and 197 RBI last season. The team ranked third in the AL in runs last year, but Yan Gomes, Yonder Alonso, MIchael Brantley and Edwin Encarnacion are gone. 

We'll keep an eye on this. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

