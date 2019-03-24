Indians' Jose Ramirez carted off after fouling ball off left leg in spring training game

The Indians got quite a scare on Sunday in spring training action. Star third baseman Jose Ramirez fouled a ball off his left knee and had to be carted off the field due to his inability to put any weight on his leg.

Jose Ramirez is being carted off the field after fouling a ball off of his leg. pic.twitter.com/HPSlH0T3vc — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) March 24, 2019

That is painful just to watch. It'll be even more painful for the three-time defending AL Central champs if Ramirez has a serious injury. For now, the Indians have said that he's got a left knee contusion but is headed for X-rays, per indians.com beat writer Mandy Bell.

If Ramirez misses any time, the Indians lineup is pretty rough for an expected contender. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is doubtful for Opening Day as he looks to get back from a strained calf. A lineup without both Ramirez and Lindor would look something like this:

Yikes.

All along this offseason, we knew the Indians had a thin offense and would need to be carried by Lindor and Ramirez. They combined for 239 runs and 197 RBI last season. The team ranked third in the AL in runs last year, but Yan Gomes, Yonder Alonso, MIchael Brantley and Edwin Encarnacion are gone.

We'll keep an eye on this.