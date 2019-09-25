Indians' Jose Ramirez delivers two home runs, drives in seven runs in his first two at-bats since August 24
Ramirez was activated from the injured list prior to the game then delivered a big hit early on
Prior to Tuesday night, the last time Jose Ramirez was in Cleveland's lineup was back on August 24. During the four weeks in between, he made a quick recovery from a broken hamate bone. Given that Cleveland is jockeying for a playoff spot, Ramirez's insistence on getting back into the lineup made sense. But it was fair to wonder how much he'd be able to contribute.
We won't know for sure until the regular season concludes on Sunday, but at minimum Ramirez made his first at-bat back a memorable one. To set the scene: He walked to the dish in the top of the first inning against the Chicago White Sox with the bases loaded and one out. Ramirez then delivered a grand slam.
Take a look:
Ramirez then came up again in the third inning, this time with two runners on and -- yes, he hit another homer, this time from the other side of the plate:
To recap: Ramirez tallied two homers and seven runs batted in over his first two at-bats in a month. As we noted over the weekend, Ramirez had been on fire in August prior to his injury. In 22 games, he'd hit for a 1.077 OPS and had tallied 17 extra-base hits (of 25 total knocks). Yu Chang, who served as Ramirez's primary replacement, has 12 hits in 23 games on the year.
Who knows if Ramirez is going to keep delivering big hits, but he's doing so thus far -- and he could well help Cleveland pull ahead in the American League wild card race.
