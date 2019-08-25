Indians' Jose Ramirez diagnosed with fractured hamate bone in his right hand

On Sunday, the Cleveland Indians announced that third baseman Jose Ramirez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured hamate bone in his right hand.

We have a roster move:



- Placed 3B José Ramírez (fractured hamate, right hand) on the 10-day Injured List.

- Recalled INF Yu Chang from AAA Columbus.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/75qjYT8NFj — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 25, 2019

During Saturday's game against the Royals, Ramirez appeared to sustain the injury during an at-bat in the first inning. Infielder Yu Chang was called up from Triple-A Columbus to fill Ramirez's place on the active roster. Ramirez is slashing .254/.325/.463 with 20 home runs, 75 RBI and 24 stolen bases.