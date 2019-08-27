Indians' Jose Ramirez likely done for 2019 without a deep playoff run, and they need others to step up to make it happen

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez broke his right hamate bone over the weekend and it seemed likely after his surgery he'd miss the rest of the regular season. Still, the team didn't offer up a timeline, so we couldn't be sure about the playoffs, if the Indians make it. Tuesday, the team told reporters they had a timeline, and it's tricky for Ramirez's possible return.

The verdict following Jose Ramirez’s surgery: A return to game activity in 5-7 weeks. The playoffs begin in five weeks. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 27, 2019

The AL wild card game is five weeks from Wednesday. If the Indians play in that game, the best-case scenario is Ramirez would be able to start, but man, he'll have been gone for nearly six weeks without a chance at a rehab stint.

Realistically, Ramirez would be, at best, a pinch hitter in that game.

The divisional round would be over roughly six weeks from now and another week bleeds toward the middle of the ALCS. To reiterate, after missing so much time, Ramirez would probably need help getting up to speed.

Now, one might recall that Kyle Schwarber in 2016 played in two Arizona Fall League games before joining the Cubs in the World Series. The AFL this year starts on Sept. 17, so it's possible Ramirez goes through a quick recovery, plays in a few AFL games and is set to join his team at some point in the playoffs -- again, assuming they make it and advance -- but this is a tall order.

In all likelihood, Ramirez's season is over unless the Indians make a deep playoff run.

Ramirez, 26, finished third in AL MVP voting in each of the last two seasons, but had a down 2019. He hit .254/.325/.463 (103 OPS+) with 33 doubles, three triples, 20 homers, 75 RBI and 24 steals. The bummer of it was that he was back to his old self after a dreadful first two months. In his last 74 games, he hit .293/.345/.579 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 homers and 60 RBI.

Without Ramirez, the Indians need superstar Francisco Lindor, All-Star Carlos Santana and newly acquired sluggers Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes (who has mostly been bad so far) to step up. The offense is better than early in the season, but it's still not very deep.

The Indians entered Tuesday trailing the Twins by 3 1/2 games. They hold the top wild card by a half-game over both the Athletics and Rays, so it's possible they fall out of a playoff position.