Indians' Jose Ramirez set to rejoin team in final week, and he could be a huge boost for Cleveland's wild card hopes
Cleveland is engaged in a tight playoff race, but will get some help in the form of Ramirez
With just a week remaining in the regular season, the most compelling remaining playoff race involves the second wild card spot in the American League. Entering play on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays held a game lead over Cleveland. The Rays lost on Sunday afternoon, meaning Cleveland could pull back into a tie with a win on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Whatever happens on Sunday night, Cleveland did receive some good news prior to the game. That's because Jose Ramirez, who hasn't played since Aug. 24 after suffering a fractured hamate bone, is expected to rejoin the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Chicago White Sox:
Ramirez had hit .254/.325/.463 (102 OPS+) in his first 126 games this season. Those numbers understate how productive he had been right before getting hurt, however. To wit, he'd batted .321/.372/.705 in 22 August games prior to the injury.
Even if Ramirez doesn't come back hitting quite that well, he should represent an upgrade over Yu Chang, who has served as the most-days third baseman as of late. Chang has hit .190/.282/.302 on the season.
Seeing as how that wild card position could boil down to a single game, Ramirez's return may end up making the difference.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Twins' Nelson Cruz clubs 400th career HR
The veteran slugger is doing something that few other players have ever done
-
MLB Sunday: Springer homers three times
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Cubs' Bryant exits with ankle injury
Chicago entered Sunday on a five-game losing streak and with hugely diminished playoff hopes
-
Yankees pay tribute to Sabathia
Sabathia is set to retire at season's end
-
Week in MLB: Cards, Yanks back on top
Here's what you need to know from the last seven days of MLB action
-
Rays get surprise boost in Lowe
Brandon Lowe was said to be done for the year back in August