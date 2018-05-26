Indians lose Andrew Miller to DL as bullpen issues continue to get worse

The mess that is the Indians bullpen isn't getting any better. Saturday, Indians manager Terry Francona announced that lefty Andrew Miller has been placed on the disabled list with right knee inflammation. It's the same knee that has been bothering Miller going back to last season.

This is of great concern for the Indians. The bullpen has been awful all season, and on Friday night it might have hit its lowest point. The Indians were leading the Astros 2-0 heading to the eighth inning and lost 11-2. That's a Little League level debacle.

Miller had a hand in it, and he's now sitting with a 4.40 ERA and 1.61 WHIP. In his previous three seasons, Miller pitched to a 1.63 ERA and 0.79 WHIP. He's clearly not right and the Indians better hope that it's due to his knee and that gets healthy sooner rather than later.

Aside from Miller, the bullpen hasn't been too rosy either. In fact, it's atrocious. Here are the three teams with a bullpen ERA worse than the Rockies (4.58), who have Coors Field to deal with:

28. Royals, 5.16

29. Marlins, 5.65

30. Indians, 6.23

Yikes. You don't wanna be lumped in with the Marlins and Royals, though I guess technically the Indians aren't. They aren't really close to either here. About a week and a half ago, my colleague Mike Axisa broke down the Indians' bullpen woes and, if anything, it's gotten worse.

The good news for the Indians is they play in the AL Central, where a 24-25 record means first place. The bad news is Miller is hurt and most everyone healthy has been either terrible or inconsistent.