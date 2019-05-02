Indians lose Corey Kluber to broken forearm after 102 mph comebacker

The Cleveland Indians have lost another member of their vaunted rotation to injury.

During Wednesday night's loss to the Marlins (MIA 4, CLE 2), Corey Kluber suffered a broken right forearm when he was hit by a comeback line drive. The ball came off Brian Anderson's bat at 102 mph, according to Statcast.

Here's the video:

According to the Indians, the exact diagnosis is a non-displaced fracture of right ulna, and Kluber will be evaluated further Thursday in Cleveland. The team will have more information about a timetable for his return then.

The Indians are already without righty Mike Clevinger, who is down with a back injury and is expected to be out until June. Cleveland has used off days to skip their fifth starter when possible the last few weeks, with righty Jefry Rodriguez filling in when necessary. He's likely to fill Kluber's spot full-time now.

Kluber allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings Wednesday before the injury. He has not been his typically dominant self this season (5.80 ERA), but losing him is a significant blow to an Indians team built around starting pitching. No Kluber and no Clevinger will test their rotation depth considerably.

Wednesday's loss dropped Cleveland to 16-13 on the season, two games behind the Twins in the AL Central. For now, the Indians will move forward with Trevor Bauer, Carlos Carrasco, and Shane Bieber atop the rotation, and figure out the rest as they go.