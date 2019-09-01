Indians lose outfielder Tyler Naquin to torn ACL
Naquin won't play again in 2019
The Indians on Saturday announced that outfielder Tyler Naquin has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. He'll miss the remainder of the 2019 season.
Naquin suffered the injury while making an impressive catch against the Rays on Friday night:
Naquin, 28, is a plus fielder capable of manning all three outfield positions, and this season he batted a productive .288/.325/.467 with 10 home runs in 89 games. For his career, Naquin owns an OPS+ of 105 across parts of four big-league seasons.
To take Naquin's spot on the active roster, the Indians have recalled Jake Bauers. Some combination of Bauers and the switch-hitting Greg Allen will probably fill Naquin's spot alongside Oscar Mercado and Yasiel Puig in the Cleveland outfield. No doubt, this is a blow to an Indians team trying to catch the Twins in the AL Central while also clinging to a wild-card spot.
