Indians, Mariners, Rays working on three-team trade involving Edwin Encarnacion, Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana is reportedly on his way back to the Indians

What appears to be the biggest trade of the 2018 winter meetings is going down right as the meetings come to a close. According to multiple reports the Indians, Mariners, and Rays are working on a three-team trade that will send Carlos Santana back to Cleveland. Here are the known trade details:

Long story short, the Mariners are shedding salary, the Indians are freeing up 2019 payroll and getting a young player, and the Rays are getting two young players. It is unclear whether there are any other pieces or cash involved in the trade.

CBS Sports will have more on this trade shortly.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories