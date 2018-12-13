Indians, Mariners, Rays working on three-team trade involving Edwin Encarnacion, Carlos Santana

What appears to be the biggest trade of the 2018 winter meetings is going down right as the meetings come to a close. According to multiple reports the Indians, Mariners, and Rays are working on a three-team trade that will send Carlos Santana back to Cleveland. Here are the known trade details:

Indians get: Carlos Santana and Jake Bauers

Carlos Santana and Jake Bauers Mariners get: Edwin Encarnacion and a competitive balance draft pick

Edwin Encarnacion and a competitive balance draft pick Rays get: Yandy Diaz and a player to be named later

Long story short, the Mariners are shedding salary, the Indians are freeing up 2019 payroll and getting a young player, and the Rays are getting two young players. It is unclear whether there are any other pieces or cash involved in the trade.

