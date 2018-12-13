Indians, Mariners, Rays working on three-team trade involving Edwin Encarnacion, Carlos Santana
Carlos Santana is reportedly on his way back to the Indians
What appears to be the biggest trade of the 2018 winter meetings is going down right as the meetings come to a close. According to multiple reports the Indians, Mariners, and Rays are working on a three-team trade that will send Carlos Santana back to Cleveland. Here are the known trade details:
- Indians get: Carlos Santana and Jake Bauers
- Mariners get: Edwin Encarnacion and a competitive balance draft pick
- Rays get: Yandy Diaz and a player to be named later
Long story short, the Mariners are shedding salary, the Indians are freeing up 2019 payroll and getting a young player, and the Rays are getting two young players. It is unclear whether there are any other pieces or cash involved in the trade.
CBS Sports will have more on this trade shortly.
