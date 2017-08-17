Indians' MVP candidate Jose Ramirez exits game after pitch hits his right forearm

The first-place Indians may have suffered a big blow. Time will tell once Jose Ramirez has a chance to be examined, but he left Thursday afternoon's game against the Twins immediately after being hit by a pitch in his right forearm. He was visibly in pain, met with team medical personnel for a quick second and then left the game.

Ramirez, 24, is hitting .308/.362/.533 with 38 doubles, five triples, 18 homers, 58 RBI, 79 runs and 12 steals this season. The All-Star third baseman has been the best position player this season for the defending AL champs, who entered Thursday with a 5 1/2 game lead in the AL Central.

Giovanny Urshela would be the everyday replacement for Ramirez at third, should the Indians need one, and he's quite the step down. He brought a .206/.265/.238 slash into Thursday.

Ramirez will be undergoing tests such as an X-ray while the game is in progress and we'll update this post as more information becomes available. In the meantime, the Indians and their fans will hold out hope it's a bruise.