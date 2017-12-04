Indians not on list of Shohei Ohtani finalists

Neither are the Yankees, so at least we have that.

In what has basically turned into The Bachelor: Baseball Edition, the Cleveland Indians are not in line to get a rose from the next baseball sensation, Shohei Ohtani. Luckily, neither are the New York Yankees.

The list of seven, comprised mostly of West Coast teams, were revealed by Ken Rosenthal earlier today. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, and Chicago Cubs are the teams on Ohtani’s shortlist.

It’s clear Ohtani wants to reside on the West Coast, and as hinted at by Brian Cashman earlier in this week, he might be going to a smaller market like the Padres of all places. But the bottom line for Indians fans is that he’s not coming here. He would have been a perfect fit, but there was never much of a chance of it happening.