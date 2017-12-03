Indians pitching prospect Brock Hartson retiring from baseball

The 24-year-old underwent successful hip surgery in October.

Cleveland Indians pitching prospect Brock Hartson is retiring from baseball at the age of 24, according to Indians Prospective.

The right-hander was drafted by the Tribe in the 21st round of the 2015 amateur draft and made it as high as High-A in 2017, where he put up a 3.06 ERA and 3.98 FIP in 129.1 innings. Hartson was instrumental in the Hillcats’ championship win last season, pitching four hitless innings with seven strikeouts in a win against the Frederick Keys.

Hartson underwent successful hip surgery back on October 7, but as of this writing there is no indication his hip pushed towards retirement.

