Indians pitching prospect Brock Hartson retiring from baseball
The 24-year-old underwent successful hip surgery in October.
Cleveland Indians pitching prospect Brock Hartson is retiring from baseball at the age of 24, according to Indians Prospective.
The right-hander was drafted by the Tribe in the 21st round of the 2015 amateur draft and made it as high as High-A in 2017, where he put up a 3.06 ERA and 3.98 FIP in 129.1 innings. Hartson was instrumental in the Hillcats’ championship win last season, pitching four hitless innings with seven strikeouts in a win against the Frederick Keys.
Hartson underwent successful hip surgery back on October 7, but as of this writing there is no indication his hip pushed towards retirement.
