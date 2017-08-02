Indians place super reliever Andrew Miller on disabled list with sore right knee

On Tuesday night, Cleveland Indians fireman Andrew Miller blew a save against the Boston Red Sox -- he entered attempting to preserve a one-run lead, yet departed with the Indians facing a two-run deficit.

Not even a full day later, the Indians have placed Miller on the disabled list due to right knee soreness:

Indians place Andrew Miller on DL with right knee soreness. Recall Adam Pluto. — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) August 2, 2017

It's worth noting Miller has been a little wilder as of late. Over his last 10 appearances, he's issued five walks and hit two batters in 11 2/3 innings. Miller's ability to limit contact has rendered his sloppy geography irrelevant, but it's fair to wonder if his knee has been acting up for a while.

The Indians entered Wednesday two games up over the Kansas City Royals in the American League Central.